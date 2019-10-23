script src='//player.field59.com/v4/vp/kyur/b224baa43da48e62647d0958aa0335009a7f7239'><

This week, UAA is celebrating Disability Week and today students were able to pet therapy dogs and learn more about the disability services that UAA offers. 

