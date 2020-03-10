featured UAA Dean Discusses Potential State Lottery News Team Published Mar 10, 2020 01:10 pm Updated Mar 10, 2020 01:23 pm Published Mar 10, 2020 01:10 pm Updated Mar 10, 2020 01:23 pm Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save UAA Dean Discusses Potential State Lottery The dean of UAA's Community and Technical college sat down with us to talk about Dunleavy's proposed state lottery and its economic and social impacts on the state. ©Copyright 2020 Coastal Television. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Uaa Lottery
Stay Connected -