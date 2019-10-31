Anchorage, AK – The UAA Honors College and the Blood Bank of Alaska are teaming up for a Halloween-themed blood drive. UAA Professor Martha Amore and students in her gothic literature seminar are hosting the event. In celebration of Halloween, the class plans to dress as vampires as they encourage the UAA community to donate blood. Look for the LifeMobile outside Rasmuson Hall from 9 a.m.–4 p.m. Drop by or make an appointment by calling 907-222-5630. Eat well, stay hydrated and bring your photo ID.
UAA Holds Halloween Blood Drive
