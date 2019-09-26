Anchorage, AK - Students at UAA will soon not have to leave campus to handle admissions, financial aid and registration services. Right now, that process is handled off campus, and takes place at the student services office at the university center mall, and it has been that way since the early 2000's. But the university announced that student services will now take the place at the campus book store, which will be temporarily moved to the Alaska airlines center. The changes will happen by the end of November.
featured
UAA to Change Registration Process
