UAA to Change Registration Process

Palmer, AK - The city of Palmer was awarded a federal grant to upgrade their sidewalks to be ADA compliant. On Tuesday night, the city council accepted and appropriated about a half million dollars in federal grants, and the city is matching a portion. The improvements will be done in 2020. The city has already spent about a quarter million dollars this year bringing sidewalk corners up to date, in an effort to make palmer a walk-able city for everyone.
©Copyright 2019 Coastal Television. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Stay Connected -