Anchorage, AK – For the tenth year in a row, local organizations are coming together to offer emergency cold weather shelter to families when regular shelters are full. The United Way of Anchorage, along with volunteers from local churches worked to build supply kits for families who are looking for shelter this winter.
featured
United Way, Local Churches, Distribute Cold Weather Emergency Kits
©Copyright 2019 Coastal Television. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Stay Connected -