University of Alaska Rejects Consolidation Proposal

The University of Alaska Board of Regents has officially rejected a proposal to consolidate the states three separately accredited universities into one.
The board sent a letter to the Alaska Legislative Finance Division announcing its decision. The board supports maintaining three separate universities under the larger University of Alaska system and the board plans to stick with that position until the University of Alaska Fairbanks secures accreditation from the Northwest Commission on Colleges and Universities for 2021.
