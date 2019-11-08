Update: Man Indicted for Gas Light Bar Shooting

This week, the man responsible for shooting a Gas Light Bar employee has been indicted.
On October 26th, 27-year-old Reynaldo Armstead got into a fight in the downtown Anchorage bar when he pulled out a gun and shot an employee once in the upper body. The victim was transported to the hospital with serious injuries.
On Tuesday, Armstead was indicted on multiple charges, including attempted First Degree murder. If convicted, he faces up to 99 years behind bars.
