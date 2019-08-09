Seward, AK -- UPDATE: Erickson children and mother Melissa Salgado have been found safe in Cordova.
State Troopers are asking for the public's help in locating three missing children.
On August 6, the Office of Children's Services requested Alaska State Troopers perform a welfare check for the three children, who are in foster care. The next day, on August 8, it was determined that the children were wrongfully removed from a foster home in the Seward area by an unknown female.
The children are identified as Slate Erickson, age 4; Jedidiah “Fox” Erickson, age 7; and Pepper Erickson, age 9. The investigation has revealed that a female arrived at the foster home claiming to be sent by OCS. The woman provided a name that the foster parents recognized as someone who they anticipated may be taking the children, but whom they had never met. The foster parents allowed the children to leave with the female.
Later shown a photo of the person the woman claimed to be, the foster parents confirmed it was not the same female who took the children. Further investigation has revealed the children’s mother, Melissa Salgado, 40, of Seward, is also missing. There is a concern the children could be anywhere along the road system.
Anyone with information regarding the location of Salgado or the children is asked to contact the Alaska State Troopers in Soldotna at 907-262-4453.
