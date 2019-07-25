Kenai, AK -- Officials have released new updates on the shooting that took place in Kenai last weekend, where a mother and daughter were killed.
Prosecutors suspect the two were killed over a drug debt.
25- year-old Mason Byrd is charged with two counts of First Degree Murder after shooting and killing 60-year-old Rachelle Armstrong and her 39-year-old daughter, Lisa Rutzbeck.
Police say that Armstrong’s cell phone revealed multiple text conversations with her killer related to drug dealing and her debt to him. The last conversation finished 20 minutes before the shootings happened and reports show that Byrds phone pinged a cell phone tower in the neighborhood where the shooting happened just three minutes before.
Byrd, however, is still claiming to police that he had no involvement in the shootings.
