Update: One Dead in Dutch Harbor Plane Crash

--Unalaska, AK
Update 10/18/19 11:00 AM:
Alaska State Troopers have confirmed that one the passengers involved in the plane crash has died. He has been identified as 38-year-old David Allan Oltman of Washington.
The chief of the National Transportation Safety Board’s Alaska regional office, Clint Johnson, said that a team of nine NTSB investigators are expected in Anchorage late Friday, with some traveling to Unalaska.
Dave Pflieger, President RavnAir Group, released the following statement in a press release:
“On behalf of PenAir, Ravn Air Group and all our employees throughout the company, we would like to extend our deepest sympathies and condolences to the family and loved ones of our passenger who passed away"
Original 10/17/19:
Tonight just before 6 o'clock, Unalaska Public Safety received a report of an aircraft accident at the Dutch Harbor Airport.
An investigation revealed that a passenger aircraft operated by Pen Air went off the end of the runway while attempting to land, stopping at the edge of Captain's Bay.
The aircraft did not catch fire and all passengers were removed from the plane. The were 42 people on board, including 39 passengers and three crew members. One passenger was a child under the age of two.
A representative from PenAir wrote that the company has been informed that two passengers were critically injured and ten others are receiving medical care in Unalaska.
We will keep you updated on this developing story.
