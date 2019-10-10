--Anchorage, AK
Update 10/10/19 4:05 PM:
The medical examiners office has identified the remains found at Milepost 108 of the Seward Highway on October 2nd.
Anchorage Police announced that the remains are of 30-year-old Kathleen J. Henry.
Investigators believe that Henry was the woman killed by 48-year-old Brian Steven Smith at the midtown Marriott. The murder was recorded on an SD card that was found in a Fairview neighborhood on September 30th.
Original 10/10/19 10:00 AM:
An Anchorage man has been arrested for murder in connection with the remains found near the Seward Highway last week.
On September 30th, just two days before the remains were even discovered, someone found an SD card on the ground at the corner of Fairbanks Street and 13th Avenue near the Carrs on Gambell and reported it to police.
According to the affidavit, the SD card was labeled "Homicide in midtown Marriot." The card contained 39 images and 12 videos depicting the assault and murder of an unknown victim.
An investigation revealed that the suspect in the video is 48-year-old Brian Steven Smith. Smith was arrested on Tuesday and police are still working with the medical examiner to determine the victims identity.
This afternoon Smith was scheduled to appear in court but his appearance was waived. His next court date is scheduled for October 21st.
