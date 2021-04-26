Dunleavy Issues Administrative Order Precluding Alaska Vaccine Passports
Alaska will not be requiring visitors to have a vaccine passport in order to travel to or around the state, this according to an administrative order issued by Governor Michael Dunleavy Monday.
“Alaska has led the nation with our COVID-19 response and vaccination rates, effectively protecting our most vulnerable citizens. With high vaccination rates, we are seeing our economy come back to life and welcoming travelers to our state,” said Dunleavy. “As I have said from the beginning, receiving the COVID-19 vaccine is a private health decision best left between Alaskans and their doctor. I am unequivocally opposed to any government order requiring Alaskans to get this vaccine, or using an individual’s vaccine status as a means of restricting their rights. There will be no vaccine passports under my watch.”
Beginning June 1, 2021 vaccines will be available for anyone traveling to Alaska who chooses to be vaccinated, according to a press release from the Governor’s office.
Stay Connected -