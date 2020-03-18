With social distancing being the rigueur de jour, municipal election officials are prepping for what may become a national trend.
Ballot packages were mailed to 215,000 qualified registered Anchorage voters Tuesday for the April 7 Regular Municipal Election at the address listed in the Alaska Voter Registration database.
The election was already scheduled to be a Vote-at-Home election where traditional polling places are closed and are not an option for voting on election day.
Ballots must be placed in a secure dropbox, returned to a voter service center or mailed using the United States Postal Service with a April 7 postmark in order to be counted.
For locations and additional information, click on this link: http://www.muni.org/Departments/Assembly/Clerk/Elections/Pages/VoterInfo.aspx
Stay Connected -