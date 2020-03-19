An active duty airman stationed at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson who recently returned from overseas is one of the two Anchorage coronavirus cases reported Wednesday.
According to JBER officials, the airman is following public health protocols while self-quarantined at an off-base residence.
Alaska has no hospitalized patients that have tested positive for the coronavirus, according to Alaska Chief Medical Officer Anne Zink in a press conference Thursday.
JBER officials say they are “working closely with local, state and federal agencies to provide the community with up-to-date information on appropriate measures to prevent the spread of the virus.”
