Willow, Alaska --
Deneki Road remains impassable and closed at this time.
Residents should not attempt to access the area as there are multiple sections that are unsafe and have led to drivers being rescued.
Recent attempts by residents to clear the road are causing the water to pool on the street, making the situation worse. The Department of Emergency Services asks that everyone avoid the area, even if you are trying to help.
The Mat-Su Borough is currently meeting with representatives from the State of Alaska Department of Homeland Security & Emergency Management, the Department of Health and Social Services, the National Guard, and private engineering contractors working with the Mat-Su Borough Operations & Maintenance to come up with short and long term planning strategies.
The American Red Cross shelter at the Willow Community Center remains closed. If you need sheltering assistance or seeking information regarding the flood, please call 907-355-9819.
©Copyright 2019 Coastal Television. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed
Stay Connected -