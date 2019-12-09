5-Year-Old Left Alone, Braves Bitter Cold to Save Infant

Two young kids are suffering from cold-related injuries after their mother left them unsupervised and the power went out.
Alaska State Troopers received a request for a welfare check on two children in the village of Venetie on Tuesday. A five-year-old and 18-month old were left alone in a home with no supervision and the five-year-old became scared when the power went out. Thats when the five-year-old carried the infant approximately half a mile to a neighbor’s house, wearing only socks and light clothing. The temperature in Venetie was negative 31 degrees that day. The mother, 37-year-old Julie Peter, is now being held in the Fairbanks Correction Center with charges of child endangerment.
