11-year-old, Liam Connolly has a big goal to save this month. The young hockey player is raising money for women's and pediatric cancer and is asking for donations instead of Birthday gifts this month! Morgan Hoover went on the ice to learn how he plans to use hockey as a way to bring awareness.
Young Hockey Player is Raising Money for Cancer
