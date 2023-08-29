ANCHORAGE (Your Alaska Link) - Congratulations to Ashley Kendall with the Anchorage Police Department on receiving the Non-Sworn Leadership Award for 2022. Ashley is one of APD's dispatch leads who continuously demonstrates unwavering attention to detail and an ability to focus amidst high-pressure situations.
Hometown Heroes: APD's Kendall wins Non-Sworn Leadership Award
- By Your Alaska Link staff
-
Updated
