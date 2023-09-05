ANCHORAGE (Your Alaska Link) - Congratulations to Captain Bianca Cross with the Anchorage Police Department on her recent promotion. She moved from sergeant of Homicide to lieutenant, overseeing the Homicide, Robbery and Serious Assault units. Now, she is the captain, leading the entire detective division.
