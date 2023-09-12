ANCHORAGE (Your Alaska Link) - Congratulations to Officer Beagley with the Anchorage Police Department on his recent retirement. In his last 25 years of service with APD, Officer Beagley has been a patrol officer, detective, traffic law enforcement instructor, traffic officer, and major collision investigation unit team member. He was also certified as a traffic crash reconstructionist.
If you have a hometown hero in your life who deserves to be recognized, email their name with a photo to news@youralaskalink.com. And to all of our heroes, thanks for all that you do.
