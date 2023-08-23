ANCHORAGE (Your Alaska Link) - Happy retirement to Officer Brian Burton with APD.
Officer Burton joined the force in 1997 and spent the last ten years as a school resource officer -- a role in which he's become known as "the selfie king" by many students.
If you have a hometown hero in your life who deserves to be recognized, email their name with a photo to news@youralaskalink.com. And to all of our heroes, thanks for all that you do.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.