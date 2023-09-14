ANCHORAGE (Your Alaska Link) - Congratulations to Sergeant Bakken with the Anchorage Police Department on his retirement after 25 years.
Sergeant Bakken started his career with the APD on August 31, 1998. He spent his time working as a patrol officer, field training officer, firearms instructor, uniformed investigative officer, and most recently as the sergeant of the Community Action Policing Team, and he spent years on the Crime Scene Team.
