ANCHORAGE (Your Alaska Link) - Congratulations to Clifton Dalton with the Chugiak Volunteer Fire and Rescue Department on reaching 20 years of service with the department. During his time Clifton has served in the leadership roles of Lieutenant, Captain, Assistant Chief, Chief and a Director on our non-profit board. Clifton continues to volunteer as a Firefighter and Paramedic.
If you have a hometown hero in your life who deserves to be recognized, email their name with a photo to news@youralaskalink.com. And to all of our heroes, thanks for all that you do.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.