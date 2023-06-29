KODIAK (Your Alaska Link) - Congratulations to Lieutenant Christian Kniep with the U.S. Coast Guard Base in Kodiak on his recent promotion.
Kniep was also awarded a Commendation Medal in recognition of his work as an Aeromedical Physician Assistant.
If you have a hometown hero in your life who deserves to be recognized, email their name with a photo to news@youralaskalink.com. And to all of our heroes, thanks for all that you do.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.