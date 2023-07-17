KODIAK (Your Alaska Link) - Congratulations to CWO Mike Jones with the U.S. Coast Guard Base in Kodiak, who was recently awarded a Commendation Medal.
Hometown Heroes: CWO Jones earns Commendation Medal
- By Your Alaska Link staff
