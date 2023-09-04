<div style="position:relative;"><iframe src="//player.field59.com/v4/vp/kyur/d55fb963a59290c737dbd24f2f27be96feaad837.html?full=y" frameborder="0" allow="autoplay; fullscreen" style="width: 100%; height:100%; position:absolute;"></iframe><div style="padding-top: 56.25%;"></div></div>
ANCHORAGE (Your Alaska Link) - Congratulations to Earl Houser with the Department of Corrections on his recent retirement after 30 years with DOC.
If you have a hometown hero in your life who deserves to be recognized, email their name with a photo to news@youralaskalink.com. And to all of our heroes, thanks for all that you do.
