ANCHORAGE (Your Alaska Link) - Congratulations to Firefighter and EMT Max Gieser with the Ester Volunteer Fire Department for receiving the Member of the Year award. Gieser joined the department with no firefighting experience, but a whole lot of enthusiasm to learn.
