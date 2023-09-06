FAIRBANKS (Your Alaska Link) - In a surprise promotional ceremony, Larry Soden was promoted to Captain of the Volunteers in Policing program in Fairbanks. Captain Soden was also honored with the Citizen Service Medal for his nearly 30 years of service to the Fairbanks Police Department and in recognition of his countless hours of volunteering as a member of Volunteers in Policing.
If you have a hometown hero in your life who deserves to be recognized, email their name with a photo to news@youralaskalink.com. And to all of our heroes, thanks for all that you do.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.