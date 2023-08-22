ANCHORAGE (Your Alaska Link) - Happy retirement to Captain Dave with the Ketchikan Fire Department.
When the guys and gals at the department are asked how they would handle a situation, they often reply, “What would Davey do?” It's a testament to Captain Dave's nearly 26 years of service.
If you have a hometown hero in your life who deserves to be recognized, email their name with a photo to news@youralaskalink.com. And to all of our heroes, thanks for all that you do.
