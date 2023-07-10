KODIAK (Your Alaska Link) - Congratulations to SKC Derek McSparron with U.S. Coast Guard Base in Kodiak. He was recently awarded an Achievement Medal for his work as a Procurement Agent at Base Kodiak's Morale, Well-Being and Recreation Division.
