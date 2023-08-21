ANCHORAGE (Your Alaska Link) - Congratulations to Sergeant Blake and Officers Schafer and Breager with the Anchorage Police Department. They were awarded the medal of valor, after helping a fellow officer who was struck by gunfire while responding to a call last year.
If you have a hometown hero in your life who deserves to be recognized, email their name with a photo to news@youralaskalink.com. And to all of our heroes, thanks for all that you do.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.