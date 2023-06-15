KODIAK (Your Alaska Link) - Congratulations to YN1 Megan Roberts with the U.S. Coast Guard Base in Kodiak on being recently awarded the Military Outstanding Volunteer Service Medal for her volunteer contributions to the Kodiak community from July 2019 through June 2023.
If you have a hometown hero in your life who deserves to be recognized, email their name with a photo to news@youralaskalink.com. And to all of our heroes, thanks for all that you do.
