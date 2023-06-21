ANCHORAGE (Your Alaska Link) - The big Summer Solstice Festival will return to Anchorage this weekend.
The festival is put on by the Anchorage Downtown Partnership, and there's all sorts of fun and activities on tap for the whole family -- including bands, a petting zoo, three-on-three basketball, food trucks and even a beer garden.
The festival is happening this Saturday, June 24, from noon to 5 p.m.
Activities will be set up along 4th Avenue between E and G Streets in downtown Anchorage.
