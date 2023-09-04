PALMER (Your Alaska Link) - Labor Day is traditionally spent by a barbecue with cold drinks and friends. But some Alaskans spent Monday with rides, fried foods, and fun -- for the final day of the Alaska State Fair.

The last day at the state fair unofficially ends the summer for many Alaskans who are out enjoying the Labor Day holiday. The weather held out for the day, drawing out the crowds. Audrey Tetlow and her family took advantage of the day and of that weather.

"We've been watching the weather closely and today was supposed to be a nice day. And my husband, had the day off so here we are," Audrey Tetlow said.

Graylee Conover is spending the last day trying to squeeze in some rides.

"I like the caterpillar roller coaster. It's pretty cool. Or the swing one where you go on the swings and stuff. That one's pretty cool," Conover said.

And this is her friend Autumn Garding’s third day.

"It's great. It's been raining though, so it's been really wet during that times. And some of the rides have been really fun, especially because it's wet," Garding said.

And finally, we caught up with Amy Kruse, the owner of Love from Alaska, and checked how the fair turned out.

"Well like Saturday, is generally super, super busy. And I think that it was even maybe more busy this year with just the amount of people on the grounds," Kruse said.

The crowd kept growing and the sun stayed out for the fair's last day.