WASHINGTON (Your Alaska Link) - While President Biden spoke at JBER at a 9/11 memorial in Alaska, his wife paid tribute in traditional ceremonies in the D.C. area.
Dr. Jill Biden laid a wreath at the Pentagon memorial today. On September 11, 2001, 184 lives were cut short when Flight 77 crashed into the Pentagon building.
As the sun rose – the American flag was unfurled down the side of the Pentagon. The families of those lost gathered to reflect and remember in a private ceremony. A rose was placed on each of the 184 benches at the memorial. On Monday morning, every name was read after a moment of silence.
The ceremony ended in song with a performance by the U.S. Navy Band and Joint Armed Forces Chorus.
