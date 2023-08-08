ALASKA (Your Alaska Link) - The Alaska Grand Jurors Association have been working to bring to light what they believe is corruption within our judicial system.

Judge Margaret Murphy was arraigned on the 26th of June, where she was presented with charges of committing perjury in November of 2022.

"The evidence shows that she was receiving, like receiving rides and things like that from a prime witness in the case that she was presiding over," Todd Lindley with the Alaska Grand Jurors Association said.

If convicted, she faces a maximum of ten years and up to a $100,000 fine. For David Haeg, he says this is a step in the right direction. Haeg adds it's about time.

"Why, when the same evidence was given to the Bar Association, to the Judicial Conduct Commission, to the Department of Law, to the Ombudsman, to everyone, why no one lifted a finger and they all said she was clean," David Haeg, also with the Alaska Grand Jurors Association, said.

This evidence for Haeg and the group seems to point toward more corruption.

"Even the Alaska Supreme Court has tried to step in and stop this. And so even the five justices on the Alaska Supreme Court are implicated in trying to keep this from happening," Haeg said.

"When you have an officer of the court that expects us to come in and put our hand on the Bible and swear an oath, that we will tell the truth. But when they're found to not be telling the truth under oath. How can that be acceptable to anybody?" Lindley said.

Your Alaska Link contacted Margaret's legal team but received no reply. The next court hearing will be on August 18th at the Homer Courthouse.