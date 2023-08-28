ANCHORAGE (Your Alaska Link) - An expansion project has been given the green light at Ted Stevens Anchorage International Airport.

But residents who live nearby aren't necessarily happy about it.

In a neighborhood just off Raspberry Road the sounds of construction from the airport can be heard from just beyond that fence, which has raised some concerns from the residents who live there. It's been a couple of months since we last covered the airport expansion with problems even then, like with water contamination.

"Around Sea-Tac but the houses all around the airport, they've been testing it for PFAS chemicals and they've found just like horrid amounts," Paige Brown said.

Or even the loss of vegetation.

"Well, I hate to see them tear down the woods. I mean, it's going to be, I think, 120 acres," Mark Pipkin said.

And those concerns seem to stand still. The residents we talked to didn't want to be on camera, but most shared their thoughts.

One woman was concerned that the construction and eventual expansion would contaminate her water. One gentleman was a bit upset, but hoped that the airport stuck, true to their word on some of the promises made like sound barriers.

We reached out to North Link Aviation, to which they responded. They wanted to share that they have followed the proper procedures. They even got a Finding of No Significant Impact, which states that North Link will not negatively impact the neighborhoods or Kincaid Park and that they intend to be a leader in sustainability.