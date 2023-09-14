ANCHORAGE (Your Alaska Link) - As the bear population prepares for hibernation -- we're seeing more bears wandering into towns and digging into trash cans.

It's that time of year again as bears begin to bulk up for the winter season. One problem already being faced is that bears are making their way into trash. A number of cases have been reported this month alone, with one being killed last week. The sow of two cubs. Tim Spivey is with the Alaska Department of Fish and Game.

"It happened multiple times in a specific neighborhood. And at that point, that was when we we deemed them to be a public safety threat," Spivey said.

It's cubs were transported to the zoo for care in order to prevent it from happening again. The Department of Fish and Game would like people to take as many precautions as possible.

"We can advise people to look into bear resistant cans and then just making sure there's no nothing outside that might attract them to their house," Spivey said.

Now, one could request for a bear can, much like this one from Municipal Solid Waste Services. But cans differ from service to service. Gene McCade has one of those bear proof cans for some added insurance.

"We've never really seen bears in the area ourselves, but we know they're here. They're, you know, they're kind of everywhere," McCade said.

He takes his trash out the night before knowing his trash is secured.

"Yeah, I mean, the cans sturdy. It's easy to work, really. It's not that difficult. And, you know, like I said, just a little bit of cheap insurance to help keep the garbage bears out of the area," McCade said.

Others that we talked to who didn't want to be on camera said that they didn't want to get the bear proof trash can because of the extra charge. And some simply didn't think they needed it. The Municipal Solid Waste Services also want to share that you should keep your trash cans clean because even if there's no trash in it, residue could still attract wildlife.