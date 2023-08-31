Alaska Airlines offers discounted flights to Maui

ANCHORAGE (Your Alaska Link) - Alaska Airlines and the people of Hawaii are looking to boost its economy since the devastating fires that occurred earlier this month. And one solution they found is in the form of a discount on an individual's flight to Maui. However, there are some that think it's in poor taste to be vacationing after such a tragedy, Justice Arola goes to Maui frequently, but believes that one shouldn't go solely on vacation.

"It's up to you. I say go to Maui and help out if you can. Don't just go to the beach and spend your vacation there. But if you can do anything to go to Maui and help people there, that's what you should be doing," Arola said.

For Mary Jordan, she would only go knowing that the money would go straight to those affected.

"But I also would consider their feelings as well. And if that outweighs you know, my feelings of going, I would not go," Jordan said.

One individual who's looking to help is doing it uniquely. David Jensen of Alaska Pet-ography usually hosts fundraisers yearly and thought this would be a good opportunity.

"Those folks will make a donation and I'll take a picture of their dog and a cat or two as well. And the proceeds will 100% go to the Maui Humane Societies," Jensen said.

And he's more than happy about the reception.

"I just know we always come together. And that's one of the best parts about being Alaska is Alaskans. And I think Hawaiians have the same perspective, too, when they come together at times of need," Jensen said.

Jensen would like to return to Maui, but in the meantime, he'll do what he can to help those affected by the fires here in Alaska.