ANCHORAGE (Your Alaska Link) - Thursday marks International Mud Day.
It's a day meant to encourage people to get messy and play in nature. That's exactly what you're invited to come do at the Alaska Botanical Garden.
Officials tell us there are all sorts of mud-themed activities planned.
The Mud Day celebration at the Botanical Garden is happening Thursday from noon to three. Be sure to bring a change of clothes, organizers said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.