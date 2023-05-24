ANCHORAGE (Your Alaska Link) - Alaska Communications and the Boys and Girls Club of Alaska are once again teaming up for their annual Summer of Heroes program. You can nominate can be anyone between the ages of 6 and 18 -- who are making a positive impact in their community. Six heroes will be chosen from the bunch to win some scholarship money.
Visit https://www.alaskacommunications.com to nominate a hero. Nominations will be accepted until June 18th.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.