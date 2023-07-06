Alaska Electric Companies Install Tesla Battery System for Power.
A giant new battery system has been installed in Anchorage -- and it could result in you saving some serious cash.
These big white container looking things are called "mega packs".
They were recently installed just off International and Electron Drives in the city.
Chugach CHEW-gatch Electric and Matanuska (MATT-UH-NOOSE-KUH) Electric have partnered for the multi-million dollar project, which has potential big benefits for people like you and me.
Overall this is going to come online at the end of next year and it does have a return on the investment. So overall it will benefit consumers and bring down rates.
Over the course of 15 years, the project is expected to save well over $100 million dollars.
