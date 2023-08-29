ANCHORAGE (Your Alaska Link) - Providence Alaska Medical Center has been recently recognized by the U.S. News and World Report as being one of the nation's top health care providers.

The national organization ranked Providence Alaska Medical Center as one of the best regional hospitals. The U.S. News and World Report ranks hospitals on the specialties on how they perform and procedures and patient conditions. Providence Alaska Medical Center also tied with Fairbanks Memorial Hospital for the most high performing procedures and conditions in the state.

"Providence is often recognized for our exceptional care, with many certifications and designations. And yet what holds true to us really is providing the best care we can as close to home," Sarah Skeel, chief administrative officer, Providence Alaska Medical Center, said.

The hospital in Anchorage also received high performance marks in seven adult procedures and conditions. Some of those procedures include back surgery, kidney failure, and stroke.

"Many Alaskans sometimes believe that going to hospitals out of state or getting care elsewhere is potentially better care. But the reality is our designation, certifications and recognitions like this allow for consumers and our Alaskans to know that they're getting the care for their families that they need and deserve," Skeel said.

Providence says it's all about the patients.

"It's certainly a validation of exceptionally hard work that actually happens on the front line of what we do every day," Skeel said.

Providence hopes to continue to its high standards of care.

"We're really focusing on making sure our available services are always there for our people in the community," Skeel said.

You can find more about the hospital rankings at the U.S. News and World Report website.