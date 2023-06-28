PALMER (Your Alaska Link) - The legacy of a late former congressman is living on with the re-dedication of the Don Young Alaska Job Corps Center.

Elected officials, community members, family and friends gathered to celebrate and honor former Congressman Don Young. Congressman Young served for 49 years for the 49th state as a U.S. representative. Young passed away in 2022. He was 88 years old.

"Doing a walk-through with Don, he not only enjoyed the fact that this great facility has been built, but he loved to interact with the young people," Sen. Lisa Murkowski, (R) Alaska, said.

"You know, the one that I always used to tease Don Young about was every time I'd see him, I'd grab his hand, I'd take a knee, I'd kiss this ring, and I'd say, the dean of the house," Sen. Dan Sullivan, (R) Alaska, said.

"This is a great example of his commitment to Alaska economy, to the Alaskan people to make sure that people have a good quality of life and can be as productive as they possibly can," Rep. Mary Peltola, (D) Alaska, said.

Family and friends reminisce about the good old days.

"If you asked, he'd give you the shirt off his back. And so this is important to me because I'm very proud to be here today. And I think he would be proud of this place," Joni Nelson, Young's daughter, said.

"Favorite memory is his tenacity in things. If you, if he wanted something, he was like a bulldog. He was going to get it, and he was going to worry it to death until it happened," Janet Kincaid said.

Students are benefiting from Young's contributions to the Job Corps Center.

"Alaska Job Corps is a really good opportunity, and the impact is going to take a skill set and get to improve my future," Anthony Lyon, an Alaska Job Corps student, said.

"I think it's beneficial because it's given me an opportunity to reach for more," Michael Lincoln, an Alaska Job Corps student, said.

Alaska Jobs Corps Center is the nation's largest training program. They help young people with completing high school and learning a variety of trades.