ALASKA (our Alaska Link) - Seventy-two cadets from the Alaska Military Youth Academy graduated Thursday.
The cadets, from all around the state, will be joining more than 6400 previous graduates.
Students in the program aren't required to join the military, but are introduced to recruiters.
The program is designed to help Alaskan youth make positive life changes.
This also marks the academy's 60th class after nearly 30 years of operation.
