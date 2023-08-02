ANCHORAGE (Your Alaska Link) - In the battle against overflowing landfills in Alaska, one group is hoping to gain the upper hand by turning something used into something new.

Alaska Plastic Recovery and Solid Waste Services have partnered up to combat overflowing landfills. This comes as the Anchorage landfill has 40 years left of usable life.

"We can save it. We can divert this material and we can do something with it. And instead of burying it in our landfill or partially shipping certain items out of state, why not stand up a manufacturing opportunity right here in Anchorage," Kelli Toth with Solid Waste Services said.

One way to help is to turn recyclable plastics into something new.

"Consumer recyclable plastic, and we turn it into grizzly wood," Jerry Miller with Alaska Plastic Recovery said.

And what is grizzly wood? Plastic wood is made from recycled plastic and resin. The plastic is sort of shredded and molded to form the wood. Alaska Plastic Recovery accepts all plastic -- unlike the City of Anchorage which only takes certain types of plastic.

"Anchorage, Alaska, only takes number ones and number two, and they only accept the number ones and twos and bottle form," Miller said.

People enjoy the Trash to Treasure tour.

"Figuring it out like we all are and I am in on helping," Donna Jefferson said

"The opportunity for local companies to take an industrial waste product, consumer waste product and make something that's useful for Alaskans is amazing," State Rep. Donna Mears, (D) District 21, said.

This Friday is the last day to bring your plastic to Alaska Plastic Recovery's Trash to Treasure program. Visit https://alaskaplasticrecovery.com/ for more details.