ALASKA (Your Alaska Link) - An Alaska politician is facing potential fines linked to a finance laws investigation.
The Alaska Public Offices Commission reports that Kelly Tshibaka and her nonprofit, Preserve Democracy, violated some campaign finance laws.
The alleged violations include failing to register with the state, disclose donors, and identify donors on communications.
The state commission is now recommending up to $45,000 in fines.
