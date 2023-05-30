ALASKA (Your Alaska Link) - The Alaska Railroad is preparing to celebrate a major milestone. It was 100 years ago -- in 1923 -- when President Harding drove the golden spike into the ground at Nenana -- completing the railroad.
To commemorate that monumental moment in our state's history -- a huge centennial celebration is being planned for this summer in Nenana. A block party, entertainment, and even a recreation of the driving of the golden spike in Nenana are among the events scheduled for the centennial celebration -- set for July 15th.
Visit https://www.alaskarailroad.com/centennial for more details
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.