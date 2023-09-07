ALASKA (Your Alaska Link) - One day after The Biden Administration announced they're canceling all remaining oil and gas leases in the arctic refuge -- the reactions have been strong and divided.

The president's recent decision on ANWR has caused quite a stir from both sides. Rick Whitbeck from Power The Future believes this is a step backward.

"You've gone through robust, I mean, 35, 37 years of public discourse. And then just because your handlers tell you that this isn't good for the planet. You cancel it in the name of some boogeyman of climate change," Whitbeck said.

Whitbeck also sees this as an attack on not only the oil industry, but also the workforce.

"Well, it's certainly loss of jobs, loss of opportunity. It says to the villagers of Kaktovik and the the indigenous communities across the North Slope that you're less important," Whitbeck said.

In a statement from the governor, he stated that we will fight for Alaska's right to develop its own resources and we'll be turning to the courts to correct the Biden administration's wrong. However, Shauna Davenport supports the president's decision.

"I think it's great. I think that that land belongs to the native people and to nature, and I think it's really wonderful they decided not to do that," Davenport said.

And when it comes to jobs, she's not too worried.

"I don't think that's going to be a big issue. We always seem to find something else. You know what I mean? And if anything, it'll just keep it where it's at," Davenport said.

In a statement from the Northern Alaskan Environmental Center, they said the announcement is a huge win for indigenous rights and the Arctic ecosystem. We are confident that canceling these illegal leases has set us back on the right track.